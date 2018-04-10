Menu
Login
Sport

Irish boxer banned from Surfers Paradise

Sean McComb was out with friends drinking last night. Picture: Twitter
Sean McComb was out with friends drinking last night. Picture: Twitter
by Natalie Wolfe

A BOXER from Northern Ireland has been banned from Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach after allegedly getting into an altercation out the front of Sin City nightclub.

Sean McComb, the captain of the country's boxing team, was out with friends drinking on Monday night when security decided to kick him out of the club at around 2.45am.

The 25-year-old boxer, who was knocked out of getting a Commonwealth medal on Sunday, reportedly left without any dramas but allegedly decided to turn back and start a fight with the bouncers.

McComb was eventually pinned down by Sin City staff until police arrived, who issued him with an infringement notice for public nuisance with violence.

Police said no one was injured.

The boxer has also been issued a banning notice from the "safe night precincts" in Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, designed by the Queensland government as a way to reduce drug and alcohol-related violence in the party areas.

After getting knocked out on Sunday, McComb said it was a "sin" he and his teammate weren't going to medal at the Gold Coast games.

"It's a sin that one of us won't win a Commonwealth medal, but that's boxing for you," he said.

 

He also took to Twitter immediately after his loss to thank everyone for their support.

"Cheers for all the messages everyone not the 1st time I've been beat and won't be the last! But all the support keeps me going thanks again! Bang bang gravy chip," he wrote.

McComb's boxing career had been funded by Sport Ireland until last year when his sponsorship came to an end.

Since that money dried up, the 25-year-old had to train for the Gold Coast and the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics on a shoestring budget.

Topics:  ban boxing broadbeach commonwealth games northern ireland sean mccomb sin city surfers paradise

Metre-long 'shark' scares swimmers in Ballina

Metre-long 'shark' scares swimmers in Ballina

GOING for a dip at this popular swimming spot? Don't panic if you see this shark-like creature - it's gentle and you're not on its menu.

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Full list of who can get them, and some who cannot

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Local Partners