SCU offers 400 scholarships to school leavers

SCHOOL leavers who may have been thinking the cost of a degree is beyond them are being encouraged to apply for one of nearly 400 scholarships worth a combined $4.1 million at Southern Cross University.

SCU Vice President Ben Roche welcomed an addition Federal Government funding of $1.7m under the Destination Australia scholarship program, designed to encourage students to study in regional areas.

The Destination Australia scholarships are worth up to $15,000 per year and other SCU scholarships can range in total value from $150 to $32,000.

He said school leavers who may not be able to afford the cost of a degree may be eligible under one of the three scholarship funding criteria.

"Southern Cross University is providing a record level of financial assistance, which includes the generosity of our donors many of whom are small local businesses that believe in the transformative power of education," he said.

"These scholarships are awarded based on a mix of equity and merit and it's important to know that all applications, be they merit or equity based, will be carefully considered."

Mr Roche said it is vital for school leavers to consider all university entry options in order to take advantage of learning at a world-class institution in their own backyard.

Bachelor of Marine science and Management first-year student, Evie Lopes, was offered a scholarship based on her high ATAR.

The Alstonville student and scholarship recipient said she was thrilled with her choice of tertiary institution.

"Having grown up in the Northern Rivers I have a strong connection with the environment and my passion is being able to spend a lot of time on field studies," she said.

"This year I've picked up five high distinctions and three distinctions.

"The Vice Chancellor's scholarship gives me the opportunity to have a meaningful career."

"While our focus is on promoting and achieving excellence across the board, we are mindful that where possible the process of offering a university education should not discriminate," said Mr Roche.

"Scholarship provisions can be varied, from assistance with text books through to subsidising fees and other expenses."

He anyone no matter their age should apply.

For more information, visit scu.edu.au/scholarships.