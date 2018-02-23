Menu
Login
News

WATCH: Screaming threats on CBD street

Caitlan Charles
by

WHAT would you do if you were confronted by people abusing each other on the street?

Last night, a Daily Examiner journalist witnessed a group of people yelling and abusing each other in the main street of South Grafton.

On the corner of Through St and Skinner St, at least two males were yelling and screaming at each other at about 8pm on Thursday.

The Daily Examiner have contacted Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command for comment.

Have you ever heard or witnessed something like this on the streets of the Clarence Valley? What are your thoughts on this? Email: caitlan.charles@dailyexaminer or phone 6643 0500.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Relief for students after HSC change

Relief for students after HSC change

HSC now within reach for all students after amendment has been made to requirements

VIDEO: Cycling video secures driver conviction

VIDEO EVIDENCE: A motorcyclist has lost his licence for 18 months after his assault on two cyclists in June 2017 was captured on a rear-light bicycle video camera.

Motorcyclist loses licence after cyclist assault

Man trapped under vehicle flown to hospital

NSW ambulance in Coffs Harbour.

Westpac chopper on it way to property north of Ballina

The Real Thing of Aussie music is coming to visit

TOURING: ARIA Award Winner musician Russell Morris.

Russell Morris is coming to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners