Golfer Adam Scott tests positive for COVID-19

by Russell Gould
22nd Oct 2020 8:14 AM

 

Aussie Adam Scott is the latest sports star to test positive for COVID-19.

Scott was forced to withdraw from the ZOZO Championship on Wednesday morning after his positive test was confirmed.

It comes just three weeks before the Masters starts on November 12 and after world number one Dustin Johnson also contracted coronavirus last week.

Scott, who last competed at the US Open in September, will have to go into isolation and has the PGA Tour's full support.

"While it's difficult news to receive - as I really looked forward to playing this week - my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," Scott said.

Scott was scheduled to do a press conference, which had to be cancelled, with Australian media on Wednesday morning ahead of his return to play.

His return to golf, including the Masters next month, remains unknown.

Scott is the 13th tour player to test positive for COVID-19 during testing conducted in conjunction with tournaments

The PGA Tour is operating under strict guidelines, with players tested before every event.

News of Scott's test came as the $1 million Vic Open was cancelled. The tournament was scheduled for February and follows the cancellation of the Australian Open and PGA.

"These are disappointing decisions to make, no doubt," Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland said.

"We're very proud of how far the Vic Open came since the mixed concept was put together, and we're more than aware of how popular this event has become. We've tried to make it happen, but the call had to be made.

"We've taken advice from the relevant domestic government authorities and looked at the contingencies, including the creation of a 'bubble', but they are not viable. It left us in a position where our field strength would have been severely compromised.

"We're disappointed for golf fans and for all the hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers who have helped make the Vic Open so successful, and we're disappointed for the players who lose an opportunity to ply their trade.

"However, we will view it as temporary and what we need to do now is to focus on the future of all our events and work towards getting them back better than ever for the summer of 2021/22 and beyond."

Originally published as Scott tests positive for COVID-19

