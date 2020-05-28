Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Picture: Anthony Licuria. APL Photography – www.aplphotography.com.au
Celebrity

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

by Francesca Bacardi
28th May 2020 8:16 AM

It's over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

A source confirms to Page Six that the stars have broken up, saying the relationship "ran its course" but that other issues, including Disick's "past traumas" that led him to rehab, contributed to the split.

"Scott had gone back to his old ways," the source said, "and Sofia got fed up".

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, had been quarantining separately, which also took a toll on their romance.

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Scott Disick and Sophia Richie arriving at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Our source added that Disick's relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of Disick's three kids - weighed on Richie.

"Kourtney didn't make it easy for her," the source claimed, "and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long".

Disick and Richie began dating in 2017. They split in 2018 after Disick had allegedly cheated on her, but they got back together.

Disick spent Memorial Day weekend (May 25) celebrating his birthday with Kardashian and their children in Utah. It appeared to be his first major outing since he checked into - and then out of - rehab, where he was seeking help coping with the deaths of his parents.

Reps for Disick and Richie didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in 2018. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up

More Stories

break up scott disick sofia richie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News HE'S been keeping track of the shocking number of crashes on this stretch of road, and says there have been 39 deaths over the last 80 years.

        Students attended school while infectious

        Students attended school while infectious

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News Workers should get jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP

        New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        premium_icon New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        News DRIVE-through facilities provides QML Pathology the capability to process up to...