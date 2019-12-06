Menu
The pay packet of TV tradie and incoming national careers ambassador Scott Cam has been revealed. He is being paid $345,000 over 15 months - or $5k a week.
Politics

ScoMo pays Scott Cam $5k a week to sell tradie jobs

5th Dec 2019 11:30 PM

TV tradie Scott Cam will be paid $345,000 for 15 months of government work, a Senate Committee has heard.

The host of The Block earlier this year inked a deal to become the federal government's national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools.

Department of Employment and Skills officials told the hearing on Thursday Mr Cam would be paid $260,000 in this financial year and $85,000 in 2020-21.

Cam's taxpayer-funded role will see him work with the National Careers Institute, alongside government, industry, education providers, career advisors, parents and employers to improve career options.

The Gold Logie winner will highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

His appointment was announced by Employment Minister Michaelia Cash in August, but the government would not reveal his pay at the time.

