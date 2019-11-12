Schumacher wife accused of cover up

MICHAEL Schumacher's former manager has made the stunning claim the legendary driver's wife fears the truth being exposed about her husband's condition.

Since his tragic skiing accident in 2013, Schumacher's health and wellbeing have largely remained a mystery. He is reportedly being cared for at a rehab facility in Switzerland.

He has never been seen in public since the accident.

Now Schumacher's former manager has accused the 50-year-old's wife Corinna of trying to hide the truth about the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion's condition.

Willi Weber, a former long-term manager, said last month that Schumacher's fans should be kept better informed.

Now, Weber has revealed his requests to visit his former client have been knocked back by the Schumacher family.

Speaking in a German TV special documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of Schumacher's first World Championship in 1994, Weber says it is because Schumacher's wife Corinna fears the truth being exposed.

"I know that Michael has been hit hard, but unfortunately I do not know what progress he makes," he said.

Niki Lauder and Michael Schumacher.

"I'd like to know how he's doing and shake hands or stroke his face.

"But unfortunately, this is rejected by Corinna.

"She's probably afraid that I'll see right away what's going on and make the truth public."

He said he is adamant that Schumacher will get better and return to live a full life.

"I firmly believe in Michael's recovery, because I know he is a fighter," Weber said.

"If there is a chance, he will use it. That cannot be the end.

"I pray for him and am convinced that we will see him again."

It comes after Corinna gave her first interview since the 2013 skiing accident, where she suggested the couple's daughter Gina will go on to become a champion horse rider because she has a similar attitude to her father when it comes to competition.

In January the notoriously private family gave an update on his condition.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him," they said in a statement. "Please understand we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Meanwhile, the Schumacher family's long-term media adviser said last month she still sees Michael Schumacher and Corinna as a "perfect couple.

"They were such a perfect couple and they are still a perfect couple if you ask me," Sabine Kehm said.

"When he went home and the kids would come in, Formula One was far away. And he needed that privacy.

"His family has always been his charger in a way."