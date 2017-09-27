School's out - forever

THE FINAL STUDENTS: Pictured are the Year 12 students who will be the last students to sit the Higher School Certificate under the banner of Ballina High School.

IT WAS the end of an era for public education in Ballina last week.

It was the final day of school for the last students of Ballina High School and the senior high school students of Southern Cross School.

The Year 12 students of each school will be the last students to complete the Higher School Certificate under those school names as the schools combine to form Ballina Coast High School.

Next year, the first cohort of Year 12 students will do the final exams as students of Ballina Coast High School.

The sense of history was lost to some extent on the Ballina High captains - the last students to hold that title.

Their old school in Swift St has now been demolished, and they completed their final year of education at the Southern Cross campus at East Ballina.

"It's crazy to see Ballina High (the site),” Nadine Janissen said.

Dominique Isaac was trying to get around the fact that last Thursday was her final day of school after 13 years, let alone the history attached to the occasion.

"It doesn't feel like the last day of school,” she said.

"It just feels like any other day.”

Their focus is now on the HSC exams, which begin after the school holidays.

Ballina High School opened in 1956, having previously been an intermediate school.

Southern Cross School K-12 opened in 1994, however, the primary school, which will continue the Southern Cross name after the new high school opens, opened in 1971.

Work will soon start on construction of the Ballina Coast High School buildings at the old Ballina High site.

The new school is scheduled to open in 2019.