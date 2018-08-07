School’s ‘disgusting’ letter to sick mum

A school has refused a terminally ill mu the right to taker her son on holiday during term time.

A school is facing fierce backlash after sending a letter to a terminally ill mum telling her that her son would not be able to take time off school for one final holiday before she passes away.

Angela Rose was told by the UK school that children are only allowed time off in "exceptional" circumstances, which they believed didn't apply to her terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 36-year-old mum was hoping to take her eight-year-old son Carlo on holiday after explaining that she likely only had months to live.

"Stanton school refused my application and sent me letter below to state only in exceptional circumstances do they allow authorised attendance and if I go he will be marked down as unauthorised absence," Angela wrote on Facebook.

"My question is what is exceptional circumstances if terminal cancer and possible last holiday not one [sic]?

Angela explained that it was probably the last holiday she would ever take with her family. Picture: Angela Rose

She added that her son had a 98 per cent attendance rate and was worried about him being punished if she decided to take him out of a school for the holiday.

After Angela's post started to gain attention online the council contacted the school and the head teacher has since personally apologised.

"Although we knew she had health issues we did not realise the full extent of them. We should have checked further - we didn't, and we're very sorry," a spokesperson for the school said.

"In the light of this we will of course grant this leave of absence, outside of normal school holiday time."

Awful note sent to sick mum. Picture: Angela Rose/Facebook

Though the school eventually granted the leave, people were still outraged that it was such a hassle in the first place.

"Disgusting you go and make special memories. How bloody dare they," one person wrote.

Another said: "That's just awful to hear. Families should not be put through that on top of everything else they are already dealing with."