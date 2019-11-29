Schoolie plunges to his death from Surfers high-rise

A SCHOOLIE has plunged to his death from the 42nd floor of a Surfers Paradise high-rise in front of horrified onlookers.

The 18-year-old Victorian fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am and into an adjoining food court.

The teen is believed to have taken to social media before his fatal fall after a night of clubbing.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating but the tragedy is believed to be non-suspicious.

Counsellors will be on hand in Surfers Paradise today to comfort grief-stricken friends and witnesses.

It's the latest of several high-rise deaths at Schoolies.

Last year, NSW teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a Surfers high-rise after inhaling 'nangs', or nitrous oxides gas from cream whipping canisters.

Lifeline 131144