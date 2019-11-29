Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Schoolie plunges to his death from Surfers high-rise

by Greg Stolz
29th Nov 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SCHOOLIE has plunged to his death from the 42nd floor of a Surfers Paradise high-rise in front of horrified onlookers.

The 18-year-old Victorian fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am and into an adjoining food court.

The teen is believed to have taken to social media before his fatal fall after a night of clubbing.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating but the tragedy is believed to be non-suspicious.

Counsellors will be on hand in Surfers Paradise today to comfort grief-stricken friends and witnesses.

It's the latest of several high-rise deaths at Schoolies.

Last year, NSW teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a Surfers high-rise after inhaling 'nangs', or nitrous oxides gas from cream whipping canisters.

Lifeline 131144

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks gold coast schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Two week of waiting, and twenty minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two week of waiting, and twenty minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community came together to help

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News Some major Aussie retailers have started the sale early

        LIST: How you can help wildlife groups affected by fires

        LIST: How you can help wildlife groups affected by fires

        Environment A million hectares burnt in NSW, much of which was wildlife habitat