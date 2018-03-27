Bay schoolgirl with 10kg tumour returns home

BRAVE: Cherish-Rose Lavelle was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January 2018 at just 11-years-old.

AFTER spending weeks in hospital undergoing chemotherapy for a 10kg tumour in her stomach, Cherish-Rose Lavelle has finally returned home.

Last Thursday, the 11-year-old Hervey Bay schoolgirl arrived back in her home town for a brief visit after she was diagnosed with an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January.

Since then, she has undergone numerous bouts of chemotherapy.

However, the hard road she has travelled has taken a positive turn as the tumour continues to shrink.

As of February, the tumour has reduced in size by 8kg.

Speaking with the Chronicle yesterday, Cherish-Rose said she was happy to be home as hospitals were "just boring".

"I was shocked when I first found out (about the tumour)," she said. "All of it's been really hard (to go through)."

Before she was diagnosed, Cherish-Rose lost her appetite. The large tumour was so rare, doctors suspected pregnancy before cancer.

Since being in hospital, Cherish-Rose has featured on Juiced TV, a television show broadcast through Lady Cilento Children's Hospital's wards through the Patient Entertainment System.

Despite its smaller size, Cherish-Rose must wait until the tumour has shrunk further before surgery can be performed to clear her body of the cancer cells.

It's something her mother, Louise Lavelle, hopes and will be in the very near future.

"They want every trace of the tumour to be gone (before they operate) but we have had such great support in the meantime," she said.

"We're so grateful to the community and to everyone who has supported us."