The school zones police will be targeting

Police will be out in force as students return to class, as we the areas with the most school-zone speeding fines.

Police will be out in force as students return to class, as we the areas with the most school-zone speeding fines.

MORE than half the motorists busted speeding in Queensland school zones have been nabbed driving at least 13km/h over the speed limit, with new figures revealing the areas with the most fines.

The Courier-Mail can reveal about 18,900 speeding fines - or more than 90 every school day - were dished out to dodgy drivers last financial year.

A statewide traffic policing initiatives will be rolled out over the next week. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The police division with the most fines was Brisbane City, where drivers were slapped with more than 1800 fines, while Upper Mount Gravatt ranked second with 1523 fines.

Police will be out in force on Tuesday as classes resume across the state, with Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating urging parents and carers to familiarise themselves with school drop-off and pick-up practices.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHICH AREAS ARE COPPING THE MOST SCHOOL ZONE SPEEDING FINES

"Police emphasis will be focused on, but not limited to, direct community attention to speed, impaired driving, fatigue, seat belt use, driver distraction/inattention, and pedestrian and bicycle safety," he said.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Keating urged parents to familiarise themselves with the school drop-off and pick-up practices.

Other police divisions included in the top ten include Broadbeach, where 1284 drivers were nabbed, and Ipswich - with 1247 speeding tickets issued.

Last financial year alone, there were 32 motorists who were caught speeding more than 40km/h over the speed limit in the Lowood police division.

In total, there were 45 drivers across the state who were slapped with fines for driving more than 40km/h over the school zone speed limits, which are mostly 40km/h.

Another 152 fines were given out to motorists who were caught driving between 31 to 40km/h over the limit.

The 18,900 speeding fines issued in school zones in 2018-19 was down about 10 per cent from the previous year.

POLICE DIVISIONS WITH MOST SPEEDING FINES IN 2018-19

BRISBANE CITY - 1814 fines

UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT - 1523 fines

BROADBEACH - 1284 fines

IPSWICH - 1247 fines

BOONDALL - 1170 fines

DECEPTION BAY - 1038 fines

INDOOROOPILLY - 846 fines

SPRINGWOOD - 773 fines

ROCKHAMPTON - 755 fines

COOMERA - 548 fines

MOUNT OMMANEY - 494 fines

REDCLIFFE - 438 fines

TOWNSVILLE - 414 fines

TOOWOOMBA - 412 fines

CAPALABA - 342 fines

CALLIOPE - 334 fines

SURFERS PARADISE - 313 fines

NAMBOUR - 312 fines

SIPPY DOWNS - 287 fines

BUNDABERG - 264 fines

LOGAN CENTRAL - 240 fines

CAIRNS - 238 fines

LOWOOD - 210 fines

BURPENGARY - 203 fines

MANGO HILL NORTH LAKES - 182 fines

PALM BEACH - 180 fines

LANDSBOROUGH - 174 fines

MACKAY - 156 fines

AYR - 140 fines

NOOSA HEADS - 125 fines

MOUNT ISA - 108 fines

MARYBOROUGH - 107 fines

BEERWAH - 86 fines

PETRIE - 83 fines

GOODNA - 72 fines

MAROOCHYDORE - 71 fines

MORNINGSIDE - 71 fines

MAREEBA - 69 fines

CHARLEVILLE - 64 fines

GYMPIE - 64 fines

SHERWOOD - 61 fines

JIMBOOMBA - 59 fines

CABOOLTURE - 58 fines

THE GAP - 58 fines

MOOROOKA - 57 fines

MORANBAH - 56 fines

HENDRA - 55 fines

WYNNUM - 54 fines

LOGANHOLME - 51 fines

HOLLAND PARK - 49 fines