School waging ‘class warfare’ on mullets

After a mullet-sporting teen was barred entry into a Perth pub, sparking outrage from even the Western Australia premier, it now seems a school is waging "class warfare" on the iconic Aussie hairstyle.

A screenshot of a letter sent to parents of students at Perth's Mater Dei College barring teens from having mullets has been shared to Reddit.

The letter, described by the Reddit poster as "class warfare on school mullets", tells parents there has been "some year 8 boys recently presenting with a hair style that resembles a mullet".

"Please note that this is seen as an extreme hairstyle and not in keeping with the personal presentation of a Mater Dei student," the letter stated.

"If your son currently has this style, please ensure this is rectified by the start of term."

The letter soon attracted hundreds of comments on Reddit, with opinion divided over the school's stance on mullets.

"Class warfare is an understatement. This is downright anti-Australian!" one person wrote, while another added: "Is Mater Dei College run by Principle Skinner?"

But others said the school was well within their rights to regulate the hairstyles of students, while others said … well, they simply didn't like mullets.

"It's fairly standard for a private school to regulate hair and uniform. The parents know this when they sign up," one person commented.

The great mullet debate began on Monday when Cooper Allin, from Scarborough, said he was discriminated against because of his haircut.

The 18-year-old said he was barred from a Perth bar over his hairstyle.

"I had one drink with my mother and then a couple of friends and I decided to head over to El Grotto," the frustrated 18-year-old told 7NEWS.

But once he arrived, the bouncer's disregard for his choice of hairstyle became obvious.

"He said, 'no mullets allowed'," Mr Allin recalled.

The teenager was pretty cut about it - but not cut enough to get a haircut.

"To have one beer and get told, 'No, you can't come in because of your hair', was a bit devastating," he said.

"I reckon it's a bit silly I mean, it's a mullet, heaps of people have mullets."

The teen's experience sparked outrage that our national haircut could be so disrespected, with Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan even weighing in on the hairy situation.

Mr McGowan dissolved into laughter as he was asked at a press conference to comment on Mr Allin's situation.

“I just encourage people with mullets to rise up, and rebel.” WA Premier Mark McGowan’s press conferences are my deadset favourite. I’m in awe. pic.twitter.com/AB62VPzIP7 — Eliza Barr (@ElizaJBarr) June 22, 2020

"I just encourage people with mullets to rise up and rebel against these extreme rules pubs are imposing," Mr McGowan deadpanned, after first clarifying if he was being asked about the hairstyle "or the fish."

"I think you should be free to have a mullet, and go to a pub. I don't think there should be rules around that."

Mr McGowan added that "some of my best friends have mullets" and encouraged those with the iconic Aussie hairstyle to not let it hold them back.

"If you've got a mullet it shouldn't preclude you from going out and having a beer in my view," he said.

"We want all those West Australians with mullets who are great contributing people to get out there and spend money and take holidays with Western Australia, great opportunity."

Mr McGowan had a surprising amount to say on the subject, even asking several reporters if they had ever sported mullets and steering the press conference back to the topic.

"You're moving away from mullets," Mr McGowan responded when one journalist asked him about border closures.

