Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A school has been quickly shut down after a
A school has been quickly shut down after a "probable" coronavirus case was found.
Health

Another school closes down after 'probable' virus case found

12th Jun 2020 8:14 AM

Rose Bay Public School, in Sydney's harbourside east, has closed after a "probable" case of coronavirus was found.

The NSW Department of Education said students would immediately return to learning from home as investigations continued.

"We wish to advise you that Rose Bay Public School will be non-operational for on-site learning tomorrow, Friday June 12, 2020," the department said in a statement.

"All students will undertake at-home learning tomorrow.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance, as a precaution the school will be non-operational while we await confirmation from NSW Health."

The Rose Bay case is the third time a school community in Sydney's east has been hit with coronavirus in a month.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7285 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1063 in Queensland, 1699 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 601 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Follow our live coverage below.

 

Originally published as School shut after 'probable' case found

coronavirus rose bay public school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        premium_icon Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        News THE hinterland distillery will begin by opening on weekends only.

        Be aware of extra fire risk during cooler months

        premium_icon Be aware of extra fire risk during cooler months

        News The cooler months see an increase in the number of house fires

        Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        premium_icon Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        News THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation hopes to raise money to offer grants to...

        Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        premium_icon Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        News THE Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize winner will be decided by a successful and...