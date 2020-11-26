Menu
Byron Bay High School could potentially lose its sporting ground to a proposed TAFE facility.
Education

School could lose its sports field to proposed new facility

Liana Boss
26th Nov 2020 11:55 AM
TAFE NSW has been developing plans to build a new facility on the sporting field of Byron Bay High School.

The revelation was aired when the school's P & C secretary, Sarah Aldridge, addressed Byron Shire Council's ordinary meeting today.

Ms Aldridge was speaking to a motion regarding a council-owned block of land known as "Lot 12", on Bayshore Drive within the Byron Arts and Industry Estate.

The council has sought expressions of interest for potential projects to meet the vision for this site, and was set to consider two proposals in confidential business at the meeting.

The council's staff have recommended support for a proposal from The Creative Capital Company, which is associated with Brandon Saul, who is behind the adjacent Habitat precinct.

The council has previously indicated support for TAFE to establish a connected learning centre at the site and Ms Aldridge urged councillors to lock this option immediately.

"TAFE seem to be very serious," Ms Aldridge said.

"While we may not think it's a good idea, the message doesn't seem to be getting through to TAFE that they should be pulling back on this.

"They (the department) told the school it was going ahead.

"All the drawings have been issued."

Ms Aldridge told councillors if the proposal goes ahead at the school site, it would deprive students of their only sporting field.

 

 

Byron Shire Council sought expressions of interest for partners in the development of Lot 12 Bayshore Drive in the Byron Arts and Industry Estate.
Ms Aldridge said the P & C supported plans for a TAFE facility at Lot 12.

"We believe it's a very good location for TAFE," she said.

"We don't understand why anyone would want to take away the only sporting field from a well-attended high school."

When asked by one councillor whether the broader school community had been consulted on the issue, Ms Aldridge said they had not yet, and explained their reasons.

"The school has been very much focused on the wellbeing of its students after a particularly difficult year and some incidents that have happened locally," she said.

Councillors are yet to vote on the matter before them and were discussing the issue in a confidential session at the time of writing.

The Department of Education and TAFE NSW have been contacted for comment.

