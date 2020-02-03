Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A special school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.
A special school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.
Crime

School goes into lockdown after alleged stabbing

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Feb 2020 7:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.

Queensland Police officers were called to Southport Special School on Kumbari Ave about 11am on Monday.

A female student, 17, reported to have behavioural issues allegedly attacked the teacher.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took to the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

The school's principal issued a letter to parents and caregivers.

Principal Susan Christensen spoke of "a serious incident" in which "a staff member was injured".

"The school was placed in lockdown for a short period as a precautionary measure. All of our students are safe and unharmed," it read.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students and out staff as our highest priority.

"Some other students witnessed the incident and may understandably be distressed. We have contacted those students' families."

Ms Christensen said support staff were on hand, including a guidance officer.

Queensland Ambulance could not detail the extent of the teacher's injuries.

crime school lockdown teacher stabbed violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        News Residents of fire-affected habitats are encouraged to help track recovering ecosystems – all with the help of a free mobile app.

        ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        News THE bootcamp, run by Ballina-based Screenworks, gives people the chance to get a...

        Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        premium_icon Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        News TRYING to uncover your family history? This guest speaker will share some of his...

        Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        premium_icon Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        News This Ballina choral group hopes to soothe and reassure palliative care patients in...