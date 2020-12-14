SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

Flooding on Mooball St looking towards Murwillumbah Showgrounds and beside Mt St Patrick College on the afternoon of Sunday, December 13, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss

A NUMBER of schools across the Northern Rivers have been closed due to flooding on local roads.

It is understood no flooding has impacted the below public schools directly and the facilities are closed because of impacts on local roads.

Mt St Patrick College in Murwillumbah has experienced flooding on surrounding roads, as has the neighbouring showground.

Schools currently closed include:

• Mt St Patrick College, Murwillumbah. Some staff are present so if students have caught the bus and arrive there, there will be supervision. But the school will be non-operational.

• Jiggi Public School, Jiggi

• Tuntable Creek Public School, Tuntable Creek

• The Pocket Public School, Billinudgel

• Durrumbul Public School, Main Arm

Durumbul

• Collins Creek Public School, Collins Creek