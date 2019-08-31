Menu
Schapelle Corby. Picture: Instagram
Schapelle’s post stirs baby rumours

by Staff writer
31st Aug 2019 2:28 PM

Sometimes, it's what you can't see that tells the biggest story. Like the photos posted on social media by convicted Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby as she enjoyed a beach holiday in Greece.

As rumours continue to swirl that she is pregnant with boyfriend Ben Panangian, Corby shared photos of herself in her swimmers - but only from the chest up, prompting the question of whether she is hiding a baby bump.

 

 

On Instagram, stripey8 commented: "congrats in order?"

Another recent post of the beaming couple drew a number of congratulatory comments . "Congratulations so happy for you both," wrote tracylee1970.

Corby, 42, has openly stated in recent months that the couple want to have a baby, even though it's understood Panangian will struggle to ever settle in Australia due to his criminal record.

Corby and panangian catch up in countries that don’t require visas for entry. Picture: Instagram
As a result, the couple have a long-distance relationship and catch up overseas when they can manage it.

"She is neither genius nor dumb, but of average intelligence. And I love her the way she is," Corby captioned one of the photos.

Corby shared a photo of herself during the ‘10-year-challenge’ fad on social media. Picture: Supplied
She spent almost a decade behind bars in Bali for drug smuggling, but was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring while buying baby supplies at a Kmart store in Brisbane.

She first met Panangian, an Indonesian surfer, at Kerobokan Prison in 2006.

Corby can return to Indonesia, but it's understood she is not ready to do so yet.

Corby crosses the finish line in the Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane Fun Run in 2018. Picture: AAP
bikini post pregnancy rumours schapelle corby

