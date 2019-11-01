Menu
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 11:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        Whats On BALLINA Players's production of Wicked opens on November 8.

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Movies Angus McDonald picked up top gong with a documentary

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Technology Samsung's ‘landmark’ Galaxy Fold will go on sale on October 30

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        Whats On Wicked the Musical opens early November