Menu
Login
Celebrity

ScarJo defends controversial star: ‘Believe him’

5th Sep 2019 7:37 AM

Woody Allen has a defender in frequent collaborator Scarlett Johansson.

The actress, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter in its new cover story that she wouldn't hesitate to work again with Allen, who has been accused by estranged daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse.

"I love Woody," Johansson said. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Johansson and Allen on the red carpet together in 2008.
Johansson and Allen on the red carpet together in 2008.

Allen, 83, has directed Johansson in Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Although much of Hollywood has distanced itself from Allen in light of the resurfaced allegations and #MeToo movement, Johansson said she feels adamant about sticking by his side.

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it," she explained. "I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

 

The pair are frequent collaborators.
The pair are frequent collaborators.

Johansson said she understood that it's difficult to defend Allen given the sociopolitical climate in Hollywood, but wouldn't back down from believing in his innocence.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she said. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

More Stories

dylan farrow scarlett johansson sexual abuse woody allen

Top Stories

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Surfing "THE day was all about wise wave selection with the outer bank providing dramatic close-outs, but also epic fast rides for those who took on the challenge.”

    Big tides are the perfect time to wet a line

    Big tides are the perfect time to wet a line

    Fishing Ballina's Brett Hyde gives his fishing tips for the week

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Community The work is part of a Ballina development's public art program

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    Sport Athletics, bowls, bridge and golf results