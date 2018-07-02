Menu
Login
The public are warned not to for the iTunes gift cards scam.
The public are warned not to for the iTunes gift cards scam. contributed
Crime

SCAM: Do not pay 'debts' with iTune cards

2nd Jul 2018 10:26 AM | Updated: 2:24 PM

SCAMMERS are targeting the community, in some cases demanding iTunes to avoid arrest.

Police are urging the public to be aware of an iTunes scam where the public are receiving phone calls or emails from someone claiming to be from Telstra, Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, Dept of Immigration or the Australian Taxation Office.

They will demand iTunes gift cards as a form of tax debt payment or to avoid an arrest.

This is not a payment method of these agencies. If you receive one of these calls/emails, call the agency yourself directly by looking up their details through the phone book or an online search.

Related Items

fraud itune cards northern rivers crime scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Police thank public for help in identifying vehicle and driver

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They will both appear in Ballina Local Court this morning

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Local Partners