Coconut tapioca cream, lime curd and guava.
SBS food journey samples some of our region’s top nosh

Javier Encalada
1st Dec 2020 12:00 PM
DELICIOUS Thai dishes served by top Northern Rivers restaurants are featured in new series Water, Heart, Food.

The series, showing on SBS Food, is the small screen debut of Byron resident Palissa Anderson.

The presenter said the show will take Australians on a journey to not just some of the best restaurants of Sydney and the Byron Bay region, but to also delve into where the food inspiration of some of the most highly awarded and recognised chefs first came from, including her own.

"Water, Heart, Food is a passion project; in so many ways it reflects my daily life as somebody in the food world who gets to wake up and do exactly what I enjoy daily - and that is to connect with people through food, with the understanding that this connection truly starts by looking after country," she said.

"Whether we're on my farm in Byron Bay, or exploring the streets of Sydney, my kids and I just love food. It makes us happy.

"And I love how food can bring the Thai culture, any culture for that matter, to life".

 

TV presenter Palissa Anderson with Pan-Asian chef Christine Manfield in the first episode of Water, Heart, Food.
TV presenter Palissa Anderson with Pan-Asian chef Christine Manfield in the first episode of Water, Heart, Food.

 

The series premiered yesterday, and started in Byron, with Anderson meeting Pan-Asian chef Christine Manfield at the food markets, before foraging for fresh guavas on her farm. to make a refreshing Thai-inspired finger-lime tapioca dessert.

Future episodes of the series will feature local chefs such as Ben Devlin from Pottsville's Pipit Restaurant, and from Rae's at Wategos Beach, head chef Jason Saxby; plus Josh Lewis from Fleet, in Brunswick Heads.

Anderson will also go foraging for native ingredients with Minjungbal woman Arabella Douglas.

Water, Heart, Food screens on Sundays, 7pm, on SBS Food, or SBS onDemand.

