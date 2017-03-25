27°
Say thankyou to our local fire fighters

25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Rural Fire Service Volunteers in action. Mitch Monti and Jo Heber at the Linneaus estate north of Lennox Heads, during the fires earlier this year.
Rural Fire Service Volunteers in action. Mitch Monti and Jo Heber at the Linneaus estate north of Lennox Heads, during the fires earlier this year.

HELP support our local firies by headng to the Lennox Head Rural Fire Service Fundraising Day on Sunday.

The local community will get the chance to thank the firies for their awesome efforts, doing what they do best, fighting the fires that threatened Lennox Head in February.

There will be beer, a BBQ, barefoot bowls, music on the green, lots of prizes, and a raffle.

Local businesses have gone crazy donating prizes and money to make the event a success and to ensure that our fire fighters know just how grateful the public are, the organisers of the day have said.

The raffle already includes a mower, trimmer, garden blower, artwork, and a signed Canterbury Bulldogs jersey.

On Sunday from 12pm at Club Lennox.

Topics:  charity fire fighters fundraising northern rivers community rfs rural fire service

