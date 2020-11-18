‘Save my dog’: Border emergency for mini sausage

Gus the 12 year old sausage dog needed urgent treatment at a Brisbane vet according to its owners.

Gus the 12 year old sausage dog needed urgent treatment at a Brisbane vet according to its owners.

A TASMANIAN woman has thanked the kindness of the Gold Coast and Tweed community for helping to get her pet dog get emergency treatment in Brisbane after she was blocked at the Queensland border.

In a rushed trip from the Apple Isle, Amelia Fidler was desperate to get her miniature dachshund Gus to a specialist vet clinic for urgent treatment.

The 12-year-old dog was booked for radiation for an oral melanoma that was growing rapidly - an operation not on offer in Tasmania.

However, because of existing COVID rules she could not cross into the state.

The sick dachshund that travelled from Tasmania to the Gold Coast for emergency vet treatment.

"I have just driven from Tasmania via the ferry through NSW to the border to be turned around and not granted access to Queensland due to me making a mistake with COVID hot spot areas," she said.

She went to social media seeking the help of strangers who could travel from Tweed to Brisbane and help Gus reach help.

"I am desperate and just don't know what else to do," she posted.

Within hours Ms Fidler had multiple offers and was able to get Gus to the Brisbane Veterinary Specialist Centre in time for his appointment.

"I do truly appreciate it. Everyone, people I have never met, has been so incredible through this," she said.

Ms Fidler said Gus underwent a scan because of his heart murmur and a CAT scan.

"They are doing some tests tomorrow hoping that it will help his heart murmur deal with the radiation and he is booked in for his first dose of radiation and chemo on Friday.

"The hospital have taken him as an inpatient until I can be reunited with him in 13 days.

"It's been the week from hell for me and every bit of kindness really helps."