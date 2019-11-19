Menu
‘Savages’: Flyers shamed over seat antics

by Kara Godfrey
19th Nov 2019 6:05 PM

 

A group of travellers have been branded "savages" by social media users after leaving a plane littered with rubbish.

Food, cans and even a shoe were spotted on the floor of the plane in a video, posted by Instagram account Passenger Shaming, that exposed the horrifying mess left behind.

Plastic cups, half-eaten salads, magazines and soft-drink cans were just some of the things strewn on the floor after the passengers left the plane, The Sun reported.

 

 

Some hair clippers and a pile of hair were also left behind, along with a brown boot, which left people online baffled.

The video, which has had more than 200,000 views, was captioned: "PRO TRAVEL TIP: Utilise the trash bag the crew is holding as they walk through the cabin every 15 minutes asking for your rubbish."

 

Bottles, food waste and ripped magazines were just some of the debris. Picture: Passenger Shaming
Bottles, food waste and ripped magazines were just some of the debris. Picture: Passenger Shaming

 

A group of passengers were shamed for the rubbish they left on a flight. Picture: Passenger Shaming
A group of passengers were shamed for the rubbish they left on a flight. Picture: Passenger Shaming

 

One social media user commented: "That's disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. How did the flight staff allow it to get that bad though?"

Another person wrote on Instagram: "I'd ban them from flying again! Can't imagine what their house looks like."

A man just commented: "F***ing savages."

 

A pile of hair was spotted on the floor next to some hair clippers. Picture: Passenger Shaming
A pile of hair was spotted on the floor next to some hair clippers. Picture: Passenger Shaming

 

The drinks from the flight were strewn on the floor. Picture: Passenger Shaming
The drinks from the flight were strewn on the floor. Picture: Passenger Shaming

 

However, the brown boot prompted the most questions.

"We all want to know about the shoe," someone wrote. "Did the person walk out with one off and one on?

"How do you not notice you only have one shoe on?

Another person added: "I have questions about the shoe."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

