‘Savage’ new twist in Tiger King saga

As Carole Baskin made her Dancing With The Stars debut, her missing husband’s furious family appeared on screen demanding answers.

The family of Carole Baskin's missing millionaire ex-husband aired a commercial during her US Dancing With The Stars debut, demanding answers about his disappearance.

Don Lewis's daughters and lawyer bought airtime as the infamous Tiger King star prepared to hit the dancefloor on the hit reality show.

The spot featured Lewis' three daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, plus his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family lawyer - who all allege Carole has something to do with Don's disappearance.

Carole danced …

… while her husband’s family demanded answers.

It's been 23 years since Lewis went missing. Joe Exotic alleged she fed him to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue, but Baskin has fiercely denied this multiple times.

Speaking on the commercial, family lawyer John Phillips said: "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this - or if Carole Baskin was involved?"

His oldest daughter Donna said: "We need to know what happened to our father." The family then announced a $US100,000 reward for any information.

Viewers in the US couldn't quite believe what they were seeing:

The family of Don Lewis, the man many believe to have been murdered and fed to tigers by Carole Baskin, ran a commercial looking for justice for Don during tonight’s Dancing with the Stars premiere featuring Carole Baskin. WHATTA move. pic.twitter.com/wtdEiBRKrm — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 15, 2020

omfg they did NOT purchase a tv spot during #dwts for Carole Baskin’s husband 😂😫



Savage pic.twitter.com/YZEY8Q1Vwe — b r i t t a n y (@weensandthings) September 15, 2020

I’m just now hearing about Carole Baskin’s missing husband’s family buying a commercial during Dancing With the Stars to ask for information on whether or not Carole Baskins was involved.. Carole Baskins is on Dancing With The Stars



That’s phenomenal.. let’s get some answers pic.twitter.com/xugy4kGWp6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2020

YALL I AM DYING. Carole Baskin is on #DWTS29 and this commercial just came on pic.twitter.com/iJ2rUI4iBO — carly (@CarlyRidge1) September 15, 2020



According to TMZ, Lewis' family feels her participation in the dance competition series undermines the ongoing investigation into his whereabouts and is a "grossly insensitive" decision by the show's producers.

Baskin was set to dance to Eye of the Tiger for her first performance.

