Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

SAS soldier: Veterans used as ‘punching bags’

by Sally Coates
29th Oct 2020 6:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Retired commander Heston Russell has told Sky News Australian veterans are being "hogtied" and used as "punching bags" after accusations of war crimes broadcast in the media.

The former special forces officer served from 2003 to 2019 and was accused in an ABC article of witnessing the murder of an unarmed Afghan prisoner during a mission in Afghanistan in 2012.

Heston Russell while serving in the army in Afghanistan.
Heston Russell while serving in the army in Afghanistan.

 

Former Special Forces officer Heston Russell. Picture: Brett Costello
Former Special Forces officer Heston Russell. Picture: Brett Costello

Major Russell told Sky News accusations like this one deeply affected the battered veteran community.

"We've just lost more veterans to suicide in the past 20 years then we did in the entire Vietnam War campaign," he said.

"The impact it's having on us is huge. We are being hogtied and used as punching bags, unable to speak out against these accusations."

Major Russell vehemently ­denied the allegations, made by an anonymous US Marine.

Major Russell said any ­allegations should be submitted to the ongoing inquiry into crimes in Afghanistan.

"And then myself, Heston Russell, can then be called ­before a court of law and then taken through the evidence ... as opposed to this trial by media, which is occurring and it's really starting to hurt our soldiers a lot," he said.

 

 

Originally published as SAS soldier: Veterans used as 'punching bags'

Former SAS officer Heston Russell.
Former SAS officer Heston Russell.

More Stories

adf heston russell military sas veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

        Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        Premium Content Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        News Film delves into some of the creative ‘firsts’ in the alternative scene of the...

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        Politics ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by reporters over shredding scandal

        'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        Premium Content 'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        News Another group has voiced concerns about the proposed water strategy