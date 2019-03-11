Menu
Login
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police
News

Stolen truck 'beached' near salt pans

by Gabriel Polychronis
11th Mar 2019 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM

A MAN who allegedly stole a GPS-monitored truck in Adelaide's north found himself in a spot of bother yesterday after he got stuck on a bridge.

Police say the prime mover and trailer were stolen from a building business in Salisbury North about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The truck, however, was fitted with a GPS unit, allowing the owners to track its location as it headed north towards Virginia and then onto Beagle Hole Rd in Buckland Park.

Patrols searched for the massive vehicle along a narrow dirt road near the salt pans around Thompson Salt Creek before finding it wedged on a bridge.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Salisbury Downs, was still in the front seat.

He was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

After being refused bail, he will appear in court on Tuesday.

editors picks south australia stolen truck

Top Stories

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Officers were left shocked with the positive reading of a 37-year-old man.

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident