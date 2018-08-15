Menu
Login
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Celebrity

MAFS star reveals baby joy

by Staff writer
15th Aug 2018 4:55 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.

Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

 

Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.

 

 

The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.

She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.

Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.
Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.

She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.

Related Items

Show More
baby editors picks mafs married at first sight pregnant reality tv sarah roza

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners