Sara Storer's Muster bound with a swag of new songs

NEW MUSIC: Sara Storer is performing her old and new hits at the Gympie Music Muster this weekend. Mark Jesser

SARA Storer wouldn't dream of performing at the Gympie Muster without playing her first, and arguably most famous, song Buffalo Bill.

The award-winning singer songwriter has been coming to the Muster for nearly two decades and she knows what festival-goers expect from a main stage show.

"I get into too much trouble if I don't sing that one," she says.

"People are there from all over and they just want to hear the oldies, plus some of the new ones.

"I'm also part of the songwriters show on Sunday... it's a chance to be a bit more self-indulgent and sing the songs I'm proud of because of the reasons I wrote them."

Coming off the back of her tour with the Sunny Cowgirls, Storer is armed with new music she plans to release next year on her new, yet to be announced record label.

"I've pretty much got an album written," she says.

"This album has been written with joy, maybe that's a maturity thing. I've actually loved the songwriting process rather than it creeping up on me and it becoming a stressful thing like a job.

"I'll sing one new song on the main stage and I might even sing a couple more at the songwriters session."

A former Buy A Bale ambassador, Storer hopes Muster will provide a welcomed break for hard-working farmers. While this year's official charity is the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Muster organisers have also donated 10 four-day passes to drought-affected landowners via Rural Aid.

"It gives the farmers a break and a chance take their mind off the job for a few days," she says.

"I'm sure for some of these guys it's their yearly holiday.

"I come from a farming family and it's very close to our heart. We love singing about the rain and those wonderful characters from the bush. Here in Albury we've been lucky. We've had a bit of rain, but we're still classed as in drought. My brothers out at Wemen haven't put a crop out this year for the first time.

"I just encourage people to support organisations and donate in any way they can."

Sara Storer plays the Muster Main Stage on Saturday at 5.15pm and the Songs I Wish I'd Written showcase on Sunday at 5.30pm.