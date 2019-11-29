Santa is coming

SANTA has just enough time to drop into town to meet children this Saturday, at the new Elders Lennox Head office.

Santa will be there from 10am to 2pm and he can’t wait to meet some local children.

He has a special gift for every child, plus Elders will have a photographer there and parents will receive a free photo of their children with Santa.

Santa will have a present box with him and he hopes some boys and girls out there may have a new or good-condition book they no longer need, that they could donate. The books will all be given to the Lismore Base Hospital Children’s ward.

The Lennox Head Lions Club will be cooking a sausage sizzle at the event.