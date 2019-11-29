Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Santa is coming

29th Nov 2019 10:43 AM

SANTA has just enough time to drop into town to meet children this Saturday, at the new Elders Lennox Head office.

Santa will be there from 10am to 2pm and he can’t wait to meet some local children.

He has a special gift for every child, plus Elders will have a photographer there and parents will receive a free photo of their children with Santa.

Santa will have a present box with him and he hopes some boys and girls out there may have a new or good-condition book they no longer need, that they could donate. The books will all be given to the Lismore Base Hospital Children’s ward.

The Lennox Head Lions Club will be cooking a sausage sizzle at the event.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        'Two week of waiting, and twenty minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two week of waiting, and twenty minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community...

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News Some major Aussie retailers have started the sale early