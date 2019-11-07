'Power tripping idiot' Shock jock's ire at 'racism' cop

Kyle Sandilands has called Senior Constable Andrew Murphy “power tripping idiot” after the cop used 'racist overtones' in a tirade against two women.

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands has laid into a police officer found to have engaged in "serious misconduct" when he racially abused two women during a traffic stop as a "power tripping idiot".

The KIIS FM breakfast host went further criticising Senior Constable Andrew Murphy, otherwise known as Raptor-13, as someone who "just hates people".

Sandilands unleashed the spray on his radio show this morning and said the two Afghan women pulled over in the April incident were "clearly terrified".

The host said while that might be the way to deal with bikies it was no way to deal with a mum and her daughter.

Snr Con Murphy is part of the New South Wales Police's Strike Force Raptor which targets bikie gangs.

He developed a cult following a series of controversial incidents were caught on camera, including a dramatic clash with mourners at the funeral of slain bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi last year.

In one incident on the Gold Coast he was seen shoving an elderly motorcycle rider before throwing his licence on the ground, and in another he was filmed holding a metal pole to a man's head during a traffic stop.

But an incident in western Sydney earlier this year is threatening to bring him undone, after a report by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) into the incident concluded he and his partner were "unfit for purpose" as police officers.

Kyle Sandilands laid into the cop on his morning radio show. Picture: KIIS FM

The LECC found both officers engaged in "serious misconduct" and should be considered for disciplinary action.

Footage of the incident, recorded by body-worn and in-car videos, showed Snr Con Murphy and another officer berating a 24-year-old P-plate driver and her stepmother after pulling them over in Parramatta on April 20.

Snr Con Murphy, identified as "Officer 1" in the report, told the driver she was the "most stupidest person I've ever met as a driver of a motor vehicle".

He demanded the pair produce identification but was told the older woman came from overseas and was on a temporary visa.

"We're taking her back to jail anyway," he said.

The two women appeared confused at times and the driver questioned what is happening.

"Don't argue with me love or you'll be going back in the paddy wagon as accessory to bloody murder," Snr Con Murphy said.

Senior Constable Andrew Murphy, aka ‘Raptor 13’. Source: Supplied

The driver said to the second officer, "I swear to God that I didn't know where to stop", to which he replied, "Well what's your religion? OK, swear to Allah."

She responded, "I swear to Allah, I didn't know."

Snr Con Murphy threatened the women with jail if they got "aggro" and told them: "Don't take advantage of our system."

On his KIIS FM show, Sandilands berated the cop.

"Most police are pretty good, but this one is videoed just being an idiot and a power-tripper," he said.

"If you need to do that to bikies or when you're in bad situations because you're scared then fine, but to a P-plater and her mother? They were clearly terrified.

"This guy is a hater. He hates people. He is threatening to put this girl in jail and puts handcuffs on her. It's just unnecessary threatening to put these girls in jail."

He added sarcastically: "Thank you for protecting and serving."

Snr Con Murphy issued the driver with five traffic infringement notices for negligent driving, not giving a left turn signal when exiting a roundabout, driving with an unrestrained passenger, not obeying a police direction and not complying with the conditions of her licence.

The LECC found the two officers engaged in ‘serious misconduct’. Source: Supplied

In evidence given to the LECC in July, Snr Con Murphy admitted he "lost his cool", that he felt "embarrassed" and was "not proud of" some of the comments. He agreed that his conduct was "out of line" but denied intending to bully the driver or target her due to her religion.

"Officer 1 denied that he behaved this way towards the two women because they were Muslim, but he agreed that it might appear that way to a person in the street and the women involved could reasonably view his behaviour as racially motivated and bigoted conduct," the report said.

Regarding his comment about "taking advantage of our system", the LECC said it was "satisfied that the race and religion" of the two women "were relevant" to his treatment of them.

"He was referring to two immigrants taking advantage of the Australian system," the report said. "What is obvious is that when he referred to 'our system' he did so because he did not consider that Ms Y and Mrs R were part of that system."

The LECC concluded that Snr Con Murphy was "presently unfit for purpose as a police officer who has any contact with members of the public in his present mode of operation".

The second officer was also deemed "unfit for purpose".

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils condemned the incident, calling on the officers to be "appropriately dealt with" and for all police to be provided cultural sensitivity, anti-discrimination and anti-racism training.

With Frank Chung and Sarah McPhee