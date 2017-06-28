Sand dunes at risk of collapsing

EROSION at Clarkes Beach in the past week has left sand dunes at risk of collapse.

Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from the dunes.

Director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said the area has seen significant coastal erosion in the past week and could potentially collapse.

"People sunbaking are urged to not sit close to the erosion escarpment and not allow children to play or dig under the dunes.

"Clarkes Beach is presently starved of sand due to limited sand bypassing off Cape Byron and insignificant southerly swells over the past few years. Plus, we've had higher than normal high tides (king tides).”

Some of the access tracks from the coastal reserve to the beach have also undergone severe erosion, collapsed and have been closed.

Council will be undertaking works on the beach accesses in the coming days and asks for beach goers to use alternative access and to please not take down the signage or tape.

Remember:

. Be aware of the risk that unstable dunes present

. Avoid lying/sunbathing directly under the escarpment

. Do not allow children to play directly under or around the dune escarpment

. Stay off the dunes to allow the dune vegetation to re-establish

. Use the formal access paths to access the beach