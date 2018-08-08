Samsung about to debut major new device

The iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will battle it out for the top end of the market. Picture: Lluis gene

SAMSUNG'S Galaxy Note 9 has been advertised as the new iPhone killer but what can you expect from the company's upcoming flagship device?

We're just a couple days away from the unveiling of Samsung's plus sized device. Here is everything you need to know.

WHEN WILL THE SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 9 BE RELEASED?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to be launched on August 10 in the wee hours of the morning (AEST) at about 1am.

As is usual, the product launch comes a couple of months before Apple's major iPhone event.

Samsung's 'Note' smartphones are generally the company's most powerful and impressive devices.

They're built for power users who want top performance, and who are willing to spend a lot of money on their new device.

It's also the line of phones that produced the Galaxy Note 7, which was eventually scrapped after it kept bursting into flames.

The new device will build on the previous Galaxy Note 8.

WHAT WILL BE THE SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 9'S KEY FEATURES?

Speaking to The Sun, mobile analyst Daniel Ives revealed his predictions for the Galaxy Note 9 design and specs, they include:

Fingerprint Scanner - Some phone makers (Apple included) are moving away from fingerprint scanners, as other forms of user identification become more popular. But Ives reckons Samsung will retain the feature, and after Samsung's recent leak it was shown the fingerprint scanner will be moved to beneath the rear camera, rather than having it sit alongside the lenses.

All-Glass Screen - It's becoming much more popular to fill the front of smartphones with the screen, reducing the bezel to near non-existence. Samsung will likely stretch its 'Infinity Display' even further, filling out almost all of the Note 9's tough glass exterior with the screen.

Advanced Camera Features - The Note 9 will almost certainly have a dual-lens camera, which should provide great zoom, lowlight image capture, and better depth-of-field. There's also a spiffing yellow S-Pen stylus that slots into the phone's bottom, which will be great fun for budding artists and militant note-takers.

Facial Recognition Technology - Apple wowed the tech world with its Face ID feature on the iPhone X. We're likely to see this on the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung already offers an iris scanner - which authenticates your identity by scanning your eyes - on Note phones, but there's no proper 3D-mapped Face ID rival on a Samsung phone just yet.

Storage boost - It also appears Samsung is loading its Galaxy Note 9 with an incredible 1TB (or terabyte) of storage, half of which comes from a microSD card.

WHAT ARE THE KEYS DIFFERENCES TO AN iPhone?

Samsung's incredible 1TB of storage is quadruple the storage on the most expensive iPhone, which only offers 256 gigabytes.

However, the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 9 share many of the same features, so it's worth considering which phone operating system you're more comfortable with.

If you've always used iPhone, have bought all your apps on iPhone, and are very comfortable with it, it's probably worth you sticking with the platform - and the same goes for Samsung and Android.

If you're a tech-savvy user that wants to get more from their phone, you might enjoy the freer experience you get from Samsung's phone. By contrast, the simple, streamlined iPhone experience will suit most casual users.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission