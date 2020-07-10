Sam Burgess’ surprising new post-court case project

THE Burgess brothers are getting into the fashion trade.

Sam, Luke, Thomas and George have launched their 4B Label, leveraging their brand to release a series of mostly men's clothing.

The first collection includes grey, white and black coloured hoodies, jumpers, T-shirts and shorts.

"I love clothes and while I would never call myself a fashionista, I know what I like," Sam Burgess told The Saturday Telegraph after a whirlwind few months following his retirement from the game and a bitter break up from ex Phoebe Burgess.

The clothing line has been four years in the making.

"I've often found it hard though to find the right fit and feel with the quality in there as well. We've paid attention to every detail to make sure 4B looks and feels amazing. These are the sorts of clothes we wear every day."

The brothers, who have all been professional rugby league players, launched the label online this week (www.4blabel.com) with a new collection already in the works.

"We all played for the same team (the Rabbitohs) and loved living and working together for a time and we often spoke about being able to come up with something that would allow us to keep doing that post football by starting a business together," Luke Burgess said. "This combines some of our passions, being that we all love good quality clothes and as a bonus we get to keep working together in a different field."

The project started out of a family chat back in 2016 with none of the brothers wanting to rush the release to ensure they got it right.

Thomas remains playing for the Rabbitohs while older brother Sam retired at the end of last year and George is currently playing for the Wigan Warriors in the UK.

The line features men’s hoodies, shorts and shirts.

Luke retired at the end of 2018 and is now working full time on the 4B brand.

There's a personal touch with a tribute to their late father, Mark, who died of motor neurone disease at the age of 46.

Using their father's name, the hoodie has a slogan on the sleeve that reads: "Leave your mark. Positivity is at the heart of 4B. We love to inspire people through our family values. Leading from the front and never taking a backwards step. Make it yours."

Sam explained: "My dad always used to tell us to leave your mark on the world. It has something that has stuck in our minds. We've tried to do that with the game of football and we are doing our best with this as well to make our mark."

Sam Burgess launches clothing line 4B Label with his brothers, Luke, Thomas and George.

Earlier this week meanwhile, it was revealed Sam's ex Phoebe will be called as a witness when he faces a hearing on an intimidation charge.

The former Rabbitohs skipper was mentioned in Moss Vale Local Court on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to intimidation over an allegedly nasty argument with Mitchell Hook at the 63-year-old's home near Bowral last year.

In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Bryan Wrench asked the matter to be adjourned until November for a hearing when several witnesses will be called by the prosecution including Ms Burgess and her sister Harriet Hooke.

Originally published as Sam Burgess' surprising new post-court case project