Salim ‘jail-bound’ after verdict

Salim Mehajer arrives to the Central Local Court in Sydney this morning to hear the verdict in his electoral fraud case. RAW:Salim Mehajer arrives at a Sydney court

SALIM Mehajer could be heading back to jail after being convicted of electoral fraud.

Mehajer, 31, was this morning found guilty of several counts of electoral fraud relating to the 2012 Auburn Council election.

Magistrate Beverley Schurr said she was satisfied "beyond reasonable doubt" Mehajer acted in "a joint criminal enterprise" with his sister Fatima Mehajer to influence the outcome of the election, which put him in council as deputy mayor.

Central Local Court heard the pair sent a number of suspicious texts to each other before the electoral roll closed in July 2012.

Fatima Mehajer has previously pleaded guilty to 77 charges.

"Even though text messages presented by the prosecution do not specify an act I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt by the circumstantial evidence," Magistrate Schurr said.

She is continuing to deliver her decision on more than 100 counts of electoral fraud committed by Mehajer in the lead up to the election. They charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years jail.

He had denied the charges, which included forging AEC enrolments and fabricating a number of addresses­ for friends and family, claiming they resided in Auburn making them eligible to vote.

He arrived in court alone and wearing a blue suit but just smiled when questioned by media about the case.

The guilty verdict means Mehajer - who was released last week on bail after two months behind bars - may be forced back into custody. He was in jail on charges of perverting the course of justice for the alleged staging of a car accident on his way to face court last year.