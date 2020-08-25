Salary cap shock: Pangai Jr grilled by NRL integrity unit

The NRL integrity unit has interviewed star forward Tevita Pangai Jr about possible Broncos salary-cap breaches over a series of alleged third-party deals and other arrangements totalling $100,000.

News Corp can reveal Pangai Jr completed an interview with integrity-unit chiefs on Monday afternoon as the NRL steps up inquiries into the Broncos' salary-cap affairs in the latest saga to rock the club.

The NRL is in the preliminary stage of salary-cap inquiries and has not launched an official investigation at this stage, but Pangai Jr's formal interview will ring alarm bells for Broncos bosses.

Tevita Pangai Jnr has been interviewed by the NRL integrity unit about possible Broncos salary-cap breaches. Picture: Annette Dew

As part of inquiries, NRL investigators are focusing their attention on the Broncos' association with the code's No.1 player agent Isaac Moses, who had his accreditation cancelled by the governing body in June.

Moses, who is appealing the decision, represents nine individuals at the Broncos, including Pangai Jr and coach Anthony Seibold, who has been offered a $1 million-plus payout to leave the club immediately.

Moses also manages the affairs of some of the Broncos' biggest names, including skipper Alex Glenn, prop Matt Lodge and strike centre Kotoni Staggs.

The NRL are starting with Pangai Jr, who agreed to an interview yesterday just a fortnight after being fined $30,000 and stood down from playing duties following his bikie barber-shop COVID breaches.

It is understood NRL integrity-unit chiefs interrogated Pangai Jr about allegations high-ranking Broncos officials guaranteed three third-party deals, outside the salary cap, to top-up his current three-year deal.

Pangai Jr is on $675,000 this season and is upset with the club over an additional $100,000 he believes he was promised by Broncos officials that has not been paid.

There is no suggestion at this stage the Broncos are guilty of any salary-cap wrongdoing as the NRL collates information.

Under the code's salary-cap rules, NRL clubs can only guarantee third-party agreements if they are included in the salary cap. Clubs must submit all proposed TPAs to the governing body's salary-cap unit for registration.

The preliminary probe is exploring whether Pangai Jr's third-party deals were registered with the NRL by the Broncos.

NRL integrity-unit chiefs understand Pangai Jr was told verbally by the Broncos he would receive $50,000 in three separate third-party deals.

He was also allegedly promised an NRL ambassadorship worth another $50,000, a financial proposal that was subsequently rejected by the governing body.

Pangai Jr complied fully with the NRL integrity-unit probe as he looks to return to rugby league for the final three rounds of the season.

The NRL has declined to comment on the matter at this stage.