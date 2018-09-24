SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

The FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to pet owners and veterinarians about the potential for neurologic adverse reactions to flea and tick treatments for dogs and cats.

The FDA state that some animals receiving drugs in the isoxazoline class, including Bravecto, Nexgard, Credelio and Simparica have experienced adverse events including muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizures.

While these medications are still considered to be safe to use, with the majority of pet owners finding no adverse reactions in their pets, the FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information which highlights these possible neurologic events, thus making a more informed decision for their pets.

Why now?

According to the release, although FDA scientists carefully evaluate an animal drug prior to approval, there is the potential for new information to emerge after marketing, when the product is used in a much larger population.

In the first three years after approval, the FDA pays particularly close attention to adverse event reports, looking for any safety information that may emerge.