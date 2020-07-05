Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – JULY 04: Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks at a press conference after the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – JULY 04: Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks at a press conference after the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Sport

Broncos stand by embattled Seibold

5th Jul 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Anthony Seibold has survived the axe despite his side slumping to a grim low after inexplicably crashing to their sixth consecutive defeat against the lowly Warriors in Gosford.

As they did last weekend, the club's board came out in defence of their coach despite the club being without a win in in 106 days.

Alex Glenn is comforted after Brisbane Broncos’ defeat to New Zealand.
Alex Glenn is comforted after Brisbane Broncos’ defeat to New Zealand.

"Today is about reaffirming my support for the coach," Broncos boss Paul White told media on Sunday morning.

It comes after players were reduced to tears after a disastrous 26-16 loss to New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

Brisbane Broncos board has backed coach Anthony Seibold after Saturday’s loss to New Zealand Warriors.
Brisbane Broncos board has backed coach Anthony Seibold after Saturday’s loss to New Zealand Warriors.

 

 

 

anthony seibold brisbane broncos editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        premium_icon People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        News A Queensland entry pass is currently required with drivers displaying the certificate on the windscreen of their vehicles.

        Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        premium_icon Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        News Crackdown on Melbourne visitors to help keep virus under control

        ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        premium_icon ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        News THE new limit will be effective from Monday, July 6.

        ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        News THE council says the seats are “abandoned” and wants them removed, but locals say...