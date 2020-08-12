'Sad they haven't caught her killer': Murder accused

A man accused of murdering a teenager more than two decades ago commented on a NSW Police Facebook post about the investigation one day before his arrest.

Craig Henry Rumsby said it was "so sad" police hadn't caught the killer of teenager Michelle Bright, who he described as being "like a sister to me".

On Monday, NSW Police launched a renewed appeal for information into the murder of Ms Bright, who was last seen alive more than 21 years ago.

Ms Bright, 17, was dropped off at Herbert St in Gulgong, near Mudgee in central west NSW in February 1999 after going to a birthday party.

Three days later her body was found in long grass on the roadside at Barneys Reef Rd outside Gulgong.

After NSW Police announced on Monday a $1 million reward for information about the killing, Mr Rumsby, 53, was arrested near Mudgee last night.

Some 24 hours before his arrest, Mr Rumsby commented on a Facebook post about Ms Bright, saying: "It's so sad that they haven't caught her killer years Michelle was like a sister to me I feel sorry for the family."

Accused Craig Rumsby commented on a post saying it was 'so sad' her killer had not been caught.Source:Supplied

Mr Rumsby was arrested on Tuesday night near Mudgee. Picture: NSW PoliceSource:Supplied

Police announced the $1 million reward for new information about the killing of Ms Bright, after a 2009 Coronial Inquest recommended the reward be increased to $500,000.

The renewed appeal was a boost from an initial reward offered in 2000 of $100,000.

Mudgee teenager Michelle Bright on her 17th birthday.Source:Supplied

"Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Mitcham II detectives arrested a 53-year-old man near Mudgee about 9.30pm yesterday," NSW Police announced on Tuesday.

Mr Rumsby was charged with murder, two counts of inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with victim and attempt choke/strangle with intent to commit indictable offence.

Mr Rumsby is due in court today.