Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAGIC TASK: On Sunday January 10, 2021, officers from Richmond Police District worked with Police Rescue, Police Divers and the State Emergency Service to recover the body of a woman who died in a kayak accident on Saturday January 9, 2021. File Photo of police diver: Alison Paterson
TRAGIC TASK: On Sunday January 10, 2021, officers from Richmond Police District worked with Police Rescue, Police Divers and the State Emergency Service to recover the body of a woman who died in a kayak accident on Saturday January 9, 2021. File Photo of police diver: Alison Paterson
News

SAD TASK: Police divers recover kayak victim

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2021 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have confirmed they have completed the sad task of recovering the body of a woman who died in a tragic kayaking incident on the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on January 9.

Police were informed the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

Despite efforts to rescue her, she died at the scene.

While rescue crews attended the incident on Saturday, the woman's body could not be recovered because of unsafe conditions.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector, Aaron Greenwood, said the body of the woman kayaker had since been recovered.

"Her body was recovered on Sunday afternoon by Police Rescue and police divers with assistance from the State Emergency Service," he said.

"Her name has not been released but her family has been informed."

Act Insp Greenwood said there were no suspicious circumstance.

"Police will now prepare a report for the coroner," he said.

editors picks kayak northern rivers rescue police rescue richmond police district ses tooloom creek
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEWS CATCH-UP: Two tragic deaths, weather warning and more

        NEWS CATCH-UP: Two tragic deaths, weather warning and more

        News Here are seven stories from across the Northern Rivers you might have missed this weekend.

        ‘New South Wall’ featured in quirky new Lamb Australia ad

        Premium Content ‘New South Wall’ featured in quirky new Lamb Australia ad

        News Tweed and Northern Rivers’ communities will really be able to relate to the great...

        COVID clinic staff ‘flogged’ as people wait 4 hours

        Premium Content COVID clinic staff ‘flogged’ as people wait 4 hours

        News “We need more staff, more clinics … we have to turn people away or we would be...

        Family 'in crisis': Home destroyed by fire, pets lost

        Premium Content Family 'in crisis': Home destroyed by fire, pets lost

        News A FIRE has left a family reeling after their home was destroyed and pets lost in...