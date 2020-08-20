‘Sad reality’: Qantas has $2bn loss as border bans hit hard

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has called for clearer guidelines around borders as he revealed 6000 jobs would go.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has called for clearer guidelines around borders as he revealed 6000 jobs would go.

Qantas has confirmed 6000 permanent jobs will go as the airline recorded a $1.97 billion loss, with its CEO calling for clearer guidelines on border closures.

The chief of Australia's biggest airline, Alan Joyce, said today's results were "the sad reality" of COVID-19.

"Some carriers are shrinking their workforce by 30 per cent, 40 per cent, and even 50 per cent. Some airlines may not survive at all," Mr Joyce said during a press conference this morning.

"The Flying Kangaroo wings are clipped for now, but it's still got plenty of ambition, and we plan to deliver on it. We are, and always will be, the Spirit of Australia," Mr Joyce said.

Qantas profits have plunged 91 per cent in what the premier airline has called "the most challenging period in its long history".

In its 2020 financial year results released on Thursday, the airline recorded a statutory loss after tax of $1.97 billion.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. Picture: AAP

Qantas confirmed the loss of at least 6000 permanent jobs due to the ongoing financial blows caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"For those leaving in the coming months and weeks ahead, I want to thank you sincerely for your service. It's been heartbreaking for all of us. I've seen people I've known for 20 years leave the company in the last couple of weeks, people that have served the company for over 40 years, people that, for no fault of their position or the company's position, have to leave this organisation," Mr Joyce said.

He also called for a "clear set of rules" around domestic border decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the moment, there are no rules around how borders are going to close and going to open. And it's very clear that, from a health and safety point of view, that has to be the priority," he said.

He said while it was reasonable to have international borders closed, as well as the border to Victoria which is currently battling a second COVID-19 wave, rules around how and when other states and territories opened up were needed.

"So, we have the situation where there are a large number of states and territories that have had zero cases and they're not even open to each other," he said.

"And we don't have any determination on when the borders will open. We think, and I think, the federal government thinks, they should be open soon, or now.

"But we need to have the framework for what will allow them to open, to give certainty to the tourism industry, to our company, to our employees.

"And eventually, at some stage, we know that we have to start our tourism industry again."

Domestic borders are expected to be a hot topic during Friday's National Cabinet Meeting.

Qantas has announced it will axe 6000 permanent jobs. Picture: Liam Kidston

The country's largest airline said the near total collapse of the aviation industry had caused a $4 billion revenue plunge due to the loss of ticket sales since the end of March.

The company's loss represents a 333.8 per cent slump compared to the 2019 financial year.

Removing one-off costs and impairments, the company booked an underlying profit before tax of $124 million, a 91 per cent decline on the previous year.

"We've had to make some very tough decisions in the past few months to guarantee our future," chief executive Alan Joyce said.

"At least 6000 of our people will leave the business through no fault of their own, and thousands more will be stood down for a long time."

An additional 20,000 employees will remain stood down.

Mr Joyce said, "simply getting smaller isn't going to define success in a post-COVID world. Our new trading environment will involve an industry and competitors that are structurally different, an economy that's going to be recovering from probably a massive recession, a customer base with new expectations, and continued uncertainty on borders. We will have to operate differently in response, and that will mean more hard decisions."

Mr Joyce also said Qantas has written to state premiers and territory chief minister to seek further government support due to border closures.

"This shouldn't just be a burden on the Federal Government because in a lot of cases, the state governments are making these decisions. We think we need it in order to get through this so that we're there when the borders open up to promote tourism and generate the jobs that we know the aviation industry does."

Originally published as 'Sad reality': Qantas hit by $2bn loss as border bans hit hard