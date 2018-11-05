Reynolds’ hilarious swipe at Hugh Jackman

HUGH Jackman once again appears to be the focus of fellow actor Ryan Reynolds' off-kilter sense of humour, with the Deadpool star releasing a mock political ad about The Greatest Showman.

The parody, released on social media, runs for just over 40 seconds and talks about Jackman's latest movie, The Front Runner, in which he portrays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart. By Reynolds' reckoning, Jackman "has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award".

"But before voting begins, some people should consider these facts," the video says, before going on to note that "Hugh Jackman isn't his real name."

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

It's actually "Hugh Michael Jackman," says an in-character Reynolds in the video, as a birth document highlighting the actor's middle name appears on the screen.

"Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent but he's actually from Milwaukee," he adds, suggesting that Jackman contributed to the nation's unemployment rate by walking "off the job on Wolverine".

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this award season?" Reynolds says. "Or maybe there's a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it. A lot."

At that moment, an image of Reynolds, who was born in Canada, is seen.

"I'm not Ryan Reynolds and I approve this message," the video continues.

The pair have been engaged in an hilarious faux feud for months. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jackman, who portrayed P.T, Barnum in The Greatest Showman and has repeatedly played X-Men superhero Wolverine, reacted on Twitter with his own video captioned "HIGH ROAD." In the clip, Jackman is seen cleaning up dog droppings from atop a photo of Reynolds.

Reynolds has poked fun at his friend's expense in the past, including in Deadpool 2.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.