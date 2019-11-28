Russell Crowe auctions dirty hat

Russell Crowe has opened bids for this hat.

A DIRTY hat worn by Russell Crowe has attracted more than $3200 and climbing.

The Hollywood heavyweight put the South Sydney Rabbitohs hat up for auction on Twitter this morning.

All proceeds are being donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Crowe said he would double or triple the winning bid.

So far the winning bidder is Triple M show Moonman in the Morning.

Host Lawrence Mooney said "I want it so bad".

"We want the hat and we also want Russ to triple the bid," he said.

But the team wants Crowe to hand deliver the hat to the studio.

Should I auction this hat off?

Signed and personalised to the highest bidder?

I’ll double or triple the winning bid and donate the $ to the ⁦@NSWRFS⁩ .



24 hours . Winning bidder contacted by DM. pic.twitter.com/nyyKMHGJm9 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 27, 2019

The auction comes as Crowe cleans up his Nana Glen property that's been damaged by the recent bushfires.

Crowe has been posting a series of videos on Twitter showing the devastation, with trees still burning or strewn across the road, blocking access.

In the latest Crowe has shown where his house is located and it appears he's finally reached the summit he's been trying to get to.

Arrow indicates where my house is. pic.twitter.com/8NogDlP0GW — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 27, 2019

Trees had blocked access to the summit and he had to recruit several helpers with chainsaws to get through.

"So many trees down. Sometimes 6 or 10 in less than 100 metres," he tweeted yesterday.

"New chainsaw required.

Smoke filling the horizon and choppers back in the air.

"33C and the wind is picking up. Stay safe."

Earlier in the week he said his property had been "absolutely f***ing smashed" from the bushfires.

The actor owns 400 hectares of land around Nana Glen, inland and northwest of Coffs Harbour.

"So we're up here trying to get up to this ridge road but we keep coming across things like that," he said in a video.

"So I've got a few boys behind me chopping through with a chainsaw, but I don't think we brought enough chainsaws because we've got a long way to go to get to where we're supposed to be.

"Look at this place, mate," he showed his friend.

"Absolutely f***ing smashed."

A couple of weeks ago this area was flames as high as the trees ... even without rain, it’s bouncing back.

An incredible Clarice Beckett sunset tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZOqelQdOKs — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 27, 2019

The ridge on Mt.Raewyn ( not its official name, just what we refer to it as) pic.twitter.com/dVUbP71yIT — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 27, 2019

More than 160 bush and grass fires are burning across NSW after about 100 fresh blazes ignited in a 24-hour period.

The NSW Rural Fire Service on Wednesday evening said 163 fires were burning in NSW with 75 uncontained. There were more than 2200 personnel in the field working to slow the progress of the blazes.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has launched a new campaign called "Are They Triple OK?" which aims to increase support for emergency workers.

The R U OK? suicide prevention organisation will provide free resources to foster a supportive work culture for firefighters and other personnel. "Having just spent three weeks dealing with the bushfire emergency ... I can tell you the prolonged exposure to destruction, loss of life, loss of property, loss of farmland and loss of our native flora and fauna will have an effect on the mental health of our firefighters, our SES members and our other emergency services volunteers," Mr Elliott told reporters in Sydney.

"So (the campaign) is a very important part of ensuring we have sustainability when it comes to these individuals."

- with AAP