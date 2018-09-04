Woman mocked for insensitive funeral review

A disgruntled guest has taken to TripAdvisor to express her outrage over the food options at a family funeral.

The user, known as 'Jan' was furious at the lack of gluten-free options at Elmbank Hotel in England and complained she was left to "munch on some lifeless salad".

Despite calling the establishment three days prior to her arrival, she was shocked to discover that they had no gluten free bread on offer.

She wrote: "I was told they don't have gluten-free bread but if I wanted to take my own they'd make a sandwich for me!!??"

"In this day and age you'd think they'd get their act together, it's quite a common dietary requirement."

But it wasn't just the food that she found to be unacceptable, she also had to ask specifically for decaffeinated coffee.

Continuing her rampage against the hotel, she wrote: "I had to sit there, at lunch time, munching on a chicken drumstick and some lifeless salad. Next stop Tesco's on the way past!"

Her review was tweeted by a woman who lives near the hotel who seemed to enjoy the reaction from other users.

Unfortunately for Jan, who gave the funeral reception just one star and said that she wouldn't go back again, she received little sympathy.

One person wrote: "The genuine coeliacs I know would never complain about this sort of thing."

Other's slammed her as "insensitive" and "selfish".

She was also picked up on for saying that she was gluten-free by 'preference'. One user wrote: "Glad you saw fit to add the *by preference. I don't know a coeliac who could be this insensitive, they know suffering and would never be so insensitive. Those who 'choose' are princesses."