Menu
Login
This flexiburger has left one vegan outraged.
This flexiburger has left one vegan outraged.
Food & Entertainment

Vegan slams Aldi burger

by Ally Foster
18th Jan 2019 6:33 AM

A FURIOUS vegan has slammed Aldi for selling "daft" flexitarian BBQ burgers to make meat eaters "feel better" about themselves.

Laura Paterson accused the budget supermarket giant of trying a "poxy bit of advertising to flog products".

But she was blasted as a "ranting hypocritical bore" by meatlovers online after her complaint exploded into a Facebook row.

Laura wrote on Aldi's Facebook page: "Are you taking the mickey? Is this for real?

"Flexitarian is not a thing. You either eat meat or you don't. Don't use Flexitarian as a poxy bit of advertising to flog your products.

"It's a meat burger and that's all there is to it. You've got this very wrong."

Laura, from Nottingham, later said: "If you're eating meat, technically you're an omnivore.

"Someone who wants to eat a meat burger buys a meat burger. Calling it a flexitarian or 'flexi' burger is daft. It's just trying to tap into a trend.

One user hit back on the Aldi post that he had embraced a flexitarian lifestyle.

He wrote: "I'd say I'm a flexitarian. Just someone who reduces their intake of meat and has certain days I eat meat and other days I don't.

"Obviously some people would do this coincidentally without thinking about it but I purposely have days I don't eat meat."

Laura replied: "You're an omnivore and just cutting down your meat intake. That's all there is to it."

-Read more.

More Stories

aldi vegan burger food ourtrage

Top Stories

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    News TWO people are being treated for head and facial injuries after they were struck by a car on a beachside road.

    • 18th Jan 2019 8:50 AM
    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.