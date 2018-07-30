Menu
Login
Maccas 'Aussie' burger ridiculed online. Picture: McDonald's Canada/Twitter
Maccas 'Aussie' burger ridiculed online. Picture: McDonald's Canada/Twitter
Food & Entertainment

Macca’s ‘Aussie’ burger ridiculed online

by Ally Foster
30th Jul 2018 7:52 AM | Updated: 7:52 AM

McDonald's Canada has introduced a new "Aussie BBQ and Egg" burger to their range, but people aren't so impressed with their interpretation of what makes a burger Australian.

The burger was launched this month as part of the chain's "World Taste Tour" promotion, but people were quick to notice that it lacked pretty much all the elements of a classic Australian burger.

There is no beetroot or pineapple, instead the burger is made up of 100 per cent Canadian beef, eggs, beet chips, processed cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce.

Social media users questioned McDonald's about how the burger was "Aussie" but were met with the same response about the ingredients used to make it.

The chain's Twitter post soon made it over to Reddit where users were quick to poke fun at the burger.

"Nothing more Australian than Canadian beef, freshly cracked eggs, crispy beet chips, processed cheese, and a brioche bun," one user said.

"If beetroot juice doesn't drip from your elbows while eating, it's not an Aussie burger," another wrote.

Related Items

Show More
aussie burger editors picks maccas mcdonalds

Top Stories

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies ALLIANCE Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program.

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community Rugby club encourages kids (and big kids) to get dressed up

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Local Partners