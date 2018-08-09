RUSH HOUR: Man kicked out of pool for swimsuit

Man kicked out of pool for swimwear. Picture: Chris Donohoe/Facebook

8:15am

Sydney shooting suspect extradited from WA

A man arrested over the shooting death of a western Sydney father in July is set to face court after being extradited from Western Australia.

WA police arrested 27-year-old Marko Krivosic at a Perth hotel on Monday in connection with the death of George Nassif, who was fatally shot in the back at Warwick Farm on July 22.

NSW detectives successfully applied for his extradition and he will appear at Liverpool Local Court today.

-AAP

Supplied photo of Marko Krivosic

7:45am

Fear over rampaging gang of teens

Residents in a street in Melbourne's northwest feared for their safety as a large gang of teens targeted police overnight.

People in the Taylors Hill area were told to lock their doors by police after dozens of youths of African appearance gathered at about 5.30pm at a nearby park.

The group hurled rocks at officers and a police car as authorities tried to gain control of the teens.

The Operations Response Unit and the Public Order Response Team were called to the scene as taxi drivers were warned via their message boards to avoid the area "due to a riot".

Police "dispersed" the crowd two hours after the violence broke out.

Dozens of police some in riot gear gather near Lonzo Park in Taylors Hill. Picture: Jason Edwards

7:20am

Disturbing ad pulled from Facebook

One crafty cook out there was offering social-media shoppers a disturbing - if potentially delicious - home-cooked meal.

Behold, the "chicken bear": a teddy bear made out of chicken parts that, yes, can be cooked.

Maggie from Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans, has stitched together chicken carcasses in the form of a teddy bear and is selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $35. (If you buy your own chicken, it's $25.)

"EDIBLE AND CAN BE COOKED; GREAT FAMILY ACTIVITY," the post reads, which has since been removed from Facebook Marketplace.

And it does "bear" a striking and horrifying resemblance to a beloved children's toy. But the nightmarish meal idea lives on in infamy on social media, with people quick to share their thoughts.

"This is how kids grow up and need therapy," one person wrote.

"This is what it would be like if Stephen King was the manager of a Build-A-Bear. Absolutely terrifying," another said.

One person added: "My only interest is in returning to a time before I knew this existed."

-Read more.

She added that clothes can also be made upon request. Picture: Twitter

6:55am

Husar to quit amid investigation

Labor MP Emma Husar has announced she will quit politics at the next federal election amid an investigation into bullying and sexual harassment claims by her staff.

Lawyer John Whelan's report is due to be handed to NSW Labor by Friday after he finished investigating complaints of Ms Husar's 22 former staff.

Staff claimed that Ms Husar not only harassed employees but also diverted Labor funds into her personal bank account.

After announcing she would quit, Ms Husar accused some in the party of resenting her election because she had not come through the party machine.

"I had not done my Labor Party apprenticeship," she told the Nine Network. "It was smashed into my face.

"A few nasty, faceless people can ruin someone's career, almost completely smash it to pieces."

She said she "threw up" over an allegation she exposed herself to Labor frontbencher Jason Clare while he played with his young child in his office. Ms Husar and Mr Clare say the incident did not happen.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten claims neither he nor his staff knew anything about the investigation into Ms Husar until journalists contacted his office.

Australian Labor Party member for the Australian House of Representatives seat of Lindsay, Emma Husar, appearing on 9 NEWS. Picture: 9NEWS

6:35am

Man kicked out of pool for swimwear

A man claimed he was humiliated by "homophobic" hotel staff after they kicked him out of the pool for wearing inappropriate swimwear.

Chris Donohoe posted a video to Facebook showing the confrontation between him and staff at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas where he was allegedly made to leave because of his choice of swimmers.

Mr Donohoe claimed they were discriminating against him for his sexuality.

"I was made to leave the pool for wearing a Mr Turk bathing suit that they said was not 'in integrity' with the brand of the pool party," he wrote.

"In other words, I was kicked out for being a gay man wearing a bathing suit that was just a little too gay for the Beach Club Encore Las Vegas to tolerate."

The video shows the manager of the hotel telling Mr Donohoe that his swimwear is against their "no Speedo" policy.

But the hotel's website doesn't list "Speedo's" anywhere under the prohibited swimming apparel.

After sharing the video to Facebook, Mr Donohoe made an update saying the owners of the venue had since apologised to him and abolished the "no Speedo" rule that the manager claimed they had.

"I'm super shaken by this experience, but it is impacting positive change. Thank you to everyone who reached out with support these past few days," he wrote.

6:10am

No end in sight for NSW's big dry

Farmers are struggling as 100 per cent of NSW is impacted by drought but there's no relief in sight with drier than normal conditions forecast for the coming months.

The latest Department of Primary Industries data shows almost 22 per cent of NSW is suffering intense drought, 40 per cent is in drought and nearly 38 per cent is drought-affected.

The combined drought indicator - which takes in rainfall, soil water, plant growth and long-term climate data - suggests no part of NSW is recovering despite some recent rains.

Less than 10mm was recorded in the western, northwest and central areas of NSW over the past month and drier-than-normal conditions are forecast for the next three months across the majority of the state.

NSW Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair accepts drier than normal conditions are expected for the rest of 2018 and admits it's "tough" for the state's farmers.

-AAP

5:45am

Earthquake tremors felt in WA and SA

Western Australia was struck by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake overnight, with tremors felt in the state's south near Norseman.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the quake was detected at 12.19am Thursday, local time.

Based on the magnitude and location of the quake, which struck at a depth of 17km, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre has determined there is no tsunami threat.

Earlier a magnitude 3.2 quake rattled Adelaide about 8.30pm on Wednesday local time.

The quake was recorded at Mannum in the Murray Darling region at a depth of 12km, according to Geoscience Australia.

Some locals were left wondering what it was after the event shook their windows.

"I felt the windows of my house shake in Payneham," senior seismologist David Love told the ABC.

"We wondered quite what it was.

"It was just a gentle rattling of windows, no sound of any plane or anything, and I thought, 'Oh it's going on a bit long for an earthquake.'"