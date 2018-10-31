Ghost lover getting hitched to ‘Aussie’

Amethyst Realm says she has had sex with 15 ghosts. Picture: The Sun

Amethyst Realm says she has had sex with 15 ghosts. Picture: The Sun

THEY say love knows no boundaries and that certainly seems to be the case with Amethyst Realm - who finally met her dream "man" right here in Australia.

The Englishwoman from Bristol in the country's southwest made global headlines when she revealed she had cheated on her fiance by having sex with a ghost - and went on to say she had 15 ghost lovers.

Now, she has now revealed she has found true love and is planning to marry a poltergeist.

And the 30-year-old bride-to-be reckons they have already consummated their relationship on the flight back from a working trip to Australia, where they supposedly met.

Amethyst Realm met her dream phantom hubby in Australia. Picture: The Sun

"I'd not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind," she told The Sun.

"Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived."

When it was time to return home, she was heartbroken, as she thought she would have to leave her new love.

She says: "From experience, I knew spirits tend to stay in one place, but something amazing happened."

On the plane, as she fastened her seatbelt, she felt the presence of her lover. She couldn't believe it.

"I was happy and excited - so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club."

Nine months after that raunchy meeting, her ghostly lover popped the question last weekend

Ms Realm said she now wants a baby with her spook hubby-to-be.

She admits the idea "sounds crazy" but adds: "I looked into it and I don't think it's totally out of the question."

- with The Sun , read more