Fast food worker’s gross act

This gives their foot-long subs a whole other meaning. Picture: Tara Renee

A SUBWAY employee in Michigan was photographed with her bare feet on the counter near the food storage area.

The woman was spotted by a Tara Williams, who stopped at the Ann Arbor sandwich shop Saturday evening. When she noticed the worker, she took a picture and posted it on Facebook.

"This is at the Subway on State St. near the U of M! Quite disgusting! I'm sure the health debt would have an issue with this. Bon appetit," she wrote.

The issue was also reported to the Health Department, who followed up Monday and made sure the area was sanitised. Kristen Schweighoefer, Washtenaw County Health Department environmental health director said the restaurant had previously been inspected in December and had a "good report," M Live reports.

"The behaviour in this photo is inconsistent with the high standards Subway Franchise Owners follow," said Subway Business Development Agent Kip Klopfenstein, according to the statement. "Their top priorities include food safety and cleanliness, and this is unacceptable."

One commenter on Facebook claims the woman in the photo is the 54-year-old owner of the franchise, who often "works open to close."

"Could she have been less careless YES should she have done things differently sure but we shouldn't criticise her for this mistake!!"

"Total lack of respect on many levels."

"This is gross! This needs to be brought to the managers attention ASAP! I would definitely fire this person!"

